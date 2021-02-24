Vanakkam Da Mappilei' is the title of GV Prakash - Rajesh's next!

We had recently reported that GV Prakash Kumar is acting in a new film directed by Rajesh of Boss Engira Baskaran and Siva Manasula Sakthi fame. The latest update is that Vanakkam Da Mappilei is the title of the film.

Produced by Sun Entertainment for a direct TV premiere, Amirtha Iyer, Reshma, Anandaraj, and Daniel Annie Pope are also playing pivotal characters in the film. Sources say that Sun TV is also trying for a theatrical release but things are yet to be officially confirmed.