Vanathi Srinivasan assures 'Valimai' update!

Recently Tiruppur collector Vijaya Karthikeyan used the #ValimaiUpdate hashtag to spread awareness on the importance of voting. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party's popular politician and Coimbatore South's MLA candidate Vanathi Srinivasan has assured a fan that she would get the Valimai update for fans after she wins her constituency.

A naughty netizen replied that fans would never get the Valimai update as Vanathi wouldn't be winning in the elections. This reply of the netizen has become viral on Twitter. Vanathi's tweet has also got a lot of retweets and likes on Twitter. However, a section of fans says that a few fans are defaming Ajith with such idiotic questions to politicians and celebrities.

It is worth mentioning here that actor turned politician Kamal Haasan is contesting in the Coimbatore South constituency.