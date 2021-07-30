Vandana Vithlani happy to bounce back after hard times

Vandana feels the project is like a blessing for her after going through a period of financial crisis.

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Gujarati actress Vandana Vithlani, who is known for her role as 'Urmila Shah' in "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya", is going to play a prominent role in "Tera Mera Saath Rahe" starring Giaa Manek and Rupal Patel in lead roles.

"I am happy that work has come to me during this pandemic. In the show, I play the role of 'Ramila'. People know me for my character of 'Urmila' but this time I'm trying my best to do it differently," she said.

While briefing about her character, she said that human beings cannot be always categorised as black and white, as they have many shades and the same goes for her new role.

"People can connect with my character very easily. Ramila is someone who is always ready to help others. You cannot call her good or bad, she behaves as per the situation. So this role is quite realistic and that is why I am enjoying doing it," she said.

The 42-year-old actress said the character 'Urmila' is still close to her and she loved the way the audience appreciated her onscreen chemistry with Rupal Patel.

"Apart from the 'saas-bahu jodi' (Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi and Rupal Patel aka Kokila), people have appreciated the 'samdhan jodi' and their 'tu tu mein mein' (me and kokila). So it was really fun to play that character. And I am thankful for all the love I received from the viewers," Vandana said.

As she is again going to share the screen with Rupal Patel in her upcoming show, Vandana feels overjoyed and has all the praises for her co-star.

"Rupalji is a good human being and a great artiste. Working with her is always a delightful experience," she sadi.

"Tera Mera Saath Rahe" is going to air on Star Bharat from August 16 onwards.

