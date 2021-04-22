Vanessa Hudgens wants to sing for Ashley Tisdale's daughter

"We're going to wait until I have time and make sure that I'm not traveling anywhere, and just block out a window to meet Jupiter... (Ashley's) like, ‘You have to come over and sing for her, 'cause she loves singing… Whenever she's on her stomach, she kicks when there's singing!'" Vanessa said in an interview with Access Daily, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Actress Vanessa Hudgens cannot wait to meet her former co-star Ashley Tisdale's four-week-old daughter Jupiter.

She added that she couldn't wait to come over and sing for the little one.

"So I'm like, I'm going to come over and be the auntie who sings," she said.

Ashley and her husband Christopher got hitched in 2014. Vanessa was a bridesmaid at their wedding in 2014.

Talking about her boyfriend Cole Tucker, Vanessa said: "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. He's just kind of perfect for me. I am (happy). I really am."

