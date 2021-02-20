Vani Bhojan on board for Chiyaan-60?

TV actress Vani Bhojan has grabbed everyone's attention with romantic fantasy comedy Oh My Kadavule. She also appeared in films like Lockup and the Tamil web series Triples produced by Karthik Subbbaraj.

The latest update is that Vani Bhojan is likely to play one of the female leads in Karthik Subbbaraj's upcoming directorial film with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv.