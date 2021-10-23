Vani Viswanath is back in Mollywood, as husband Baburaj’s heroine

Actress Vani Viswanath is back in Malayalam after a break of almost seven years. She was last seen in Malayalam playing a cameo role in Mannar Mathai Speaking 2, which released in 2014. She has done a couple of Telugu films in between.
Vani is making her comeback in The Criminal Lawyer, in which her husband Baburaj will play her hero.
The title launch of the movie was held recently at Thiruvananthapuram.
The Criminal Lawyer, which comes with the tagline Kill or Die, has been directed by Jithin Jithu.
Shinoy Gopinath is the cinematographer. Vishnu Mohan Sithara is the music director.