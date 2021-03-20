Vanitha Vijayakumar on board for 'Andhagan', a new character in the remake?

Bigg Boss fame Vanitha Vijayakumar has been roped in to play an important role in Andhagan, the Tamil remake of the National Award-winning blockbuster film Andhadhun.
Sources say that the makers of the Tamil version have made a few changes and Vanitha's role will be fresh and new from the original. Comedy actor Yogi Babu's role is also not in the original version.
It's well known that Prashanth plays Ayushmann Khurrana's role, Simran reprises Tabu's character, Priya Anand essays Radhika Apte's role, and Karthik plays Anil Dhawan's character in the remake.
Produced and directed by Thiagarajan, Ravi Yadav of Race Series fame is cranking the camera for the film and Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music.