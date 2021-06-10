Vanitha Vijaykumar refute marriage rumors

Recently, a section of media had reported that Vanitha Vijaykumar, daughter of veteran actor Vijaykumar is all set to be married for the fourth time. But the actress and Bigg Boss reality show's former contestant refuted all these reports as mere rumors.

"Just to let you guys know...am very much single and available.... staying that way...don't spread any rumours nor believe them", tweeted Vanitha Vijaykumar.