Vanitha Vijaykumar refute marriage rumors

Recently, a section of media had reported that Vanitha Vijaykumar, daughter of veteran actor Vijaykumar is all set to be married for the fourth time. But the actress and Bigg Boss reality show's former contestant refuted all these reports as mere rumors.
"Just to let you guys know...am very much single and available.... staying that way...don't spread any rumours nor believe them", tweeted Vanitha Vijaykumar.
When a netizen asked why media is speculating the personal lives of the celebrities, Vanitha replied: "Well said Media has to stop this shit..my life is nobody's problem.. why is this even news or gossip.. there is so much to worry in this world today and your own lives. stop worrying about me people..I'm grown up enough to take care of my life..thanks to those who get it".
Vanitha Vijaykumar is also a contestant in the ongoing Bigg Boss Jodigal on Vijay TV!