'Vannakkamda Mappilei' to be premiered on Sun NXT on April 16!

GV Prakash's upcoming romantic comedy film Vannakkamda Mappilei is all set to be premiered on Sun NXT, the OTT of Sun Network on April 16. On May 1, the film will be premiered on Sun TV.

The film is being directed by Rajesh of Boss Engira Baskaran and Siva Manasula Sakthi fame. Amirtha Iyer, Reshma, Anandaraj, and Daniel Annie Pope are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

The trailer of the film which was launched a few days before earned negative reviews among the netizens as none of the comedy one-liners evoked laughter.

The film is being bankrolled by Sun Entertainment, a new division of Sun Network to produce films for OTT and television premiere.