Vansh Sayani on Sai Baba role: 'Learn to embrace the storms in your life'

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Child actor Vansh Sayani is seen portraying the role of Bal Sai in 'Mere Sai: Shradha Aur Saburi'. Vansh talks about his role and what he learnt while being part of the show.

Talking about the role, Vansh shares: "Playing this role has not only been an opportunity of a lifetime, but it has also strengthened my belief in Sai Baba. The way he proposes peaceful and calm solutions to the people's problems inspires me to be a better person. There is one verse that I believe in - 'Without rain, nothing grows. Learn to embrace the storms in your life. Why fear when I'm here?' which is so comforting."