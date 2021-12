Vaping may double the risk of erectile dysfunction

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, found that healthy men between the ages of 20 and 65 who vaped nicotine daily were more than twice as likely to report experiencing erectile dysfunction, CNN reported.

"Our analysis accounted for the cigarette smoking history of participants, including those who were never cigarette smokers to begin with," study author Omar El Shahawy from New York University, was quoted as saying.

For the study, the team involved nearly 46,000 adults and looked at information reported by men who regularly used e-cigarettes, restricting their analysis to only those who were otherwise healthy.

"We excluded people with high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease, which is a big reason for ED, and we excluded those with a history of smoking," Shahawy said.

The researcher further mentioned that it is possible that daily e-cigarette vaping may be associated with higher odds of erectile dysfunction regardless of one's smoking history.

