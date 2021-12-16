Varalakshmi on board for Samantha's Yashoda

Mani Sharma is composing the music for the film, and Sukumar of Mynaa fame cranks the camera. The producers are planning to simultaneously release the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Talented actress Varalakshmi is on board to play a pivotal role in Samantha's multilingual film Yashoda. Directed by Hari and Harish duo, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Sridevi Movies is bankrolling the project.

Inviting Varalakshmi on the sets, Samantha tweeted:"Yay so looking forward to working with you Varu".

On the work front, Samantha has a period fantasy Shakuntalam, she has also signed an international film to be helmed by Downton Abbey's director Philp John, her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is all set to hit the screens in February, and she has also signed a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Dream Warrior Pictures.

