Varalaxmi meets Udhay, her NGO provides 2 tonnes of food to stray animals!

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar takes care and feeds stray animals through her NGO Save Shakti. She met DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and explained to him about the collaborative effort of Save Shakti, Sankalp Beautiful World, and Pedigree India to help out stray animals during the pandemic.

Udhay took to his Twitter page to share the information that the NGO has provided 2 tonnes of food to stray animals.

Udhay said that Varalaxmi has provided him the details of the new initiative so that, it will reach all sections of people. Udhay has thanked and congratulated Varalaxmi for her thoughtful gesture during the pandemic.

Netizens have also congratulated and wished Varalaxmi on her noble initiative to help stray animals.

"Thank you so much @Udhaystalin for meeting with #saveshakthi , launching our #covid helpline and accepting our 2 ton food for the stray animals on behalf of the government.. @SBWHealth @Pedigree_India @IHROWorld plz use our COVID helpline we are here to help as much as we can.!!", tweeted Varalaxmi.



