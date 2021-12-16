Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins Samantha's 'Yashoda'

Interestingly, this will be the first time Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She was spotted joining the team on the sets of 'Yashoda' on Wednesday.

With Samantha as the main lead, the movie titled 'Yashoda' is under production, and Varalaxmi play an important role.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has appeared in movies like 'Naandi' and 'Krack' earlier.

It is reported that the makers are planning to wrap up the entire shoot of 'Yashoda' by the end of March 2022. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the movie is billed to be a great entertainer.

'Yashoda' will release simultaneously in multiple languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Recently, the makers said they are planning to complete the shooting by March next year.

Samantha, who recently wrapped up shooting for her mythological film 'Shaakuntalam', will soon join the sets of 'Yashoda'.

Produced by Krishna Prasad Sivalenka under the Sridevi Movies banner, the film has Mani Sharma's music and is scheduled to release in 2022.

