Varalaxmi's next titled 'Tatvamasi', a Pan-India film

Varalaxmi has signed a Pan-India film with writer turned director Ramana Gopisetti. Titled Tatvamasi. the makers say it’s a Sanskrit mantra from the Advaita tradition, typically translated as “I am that”.

The film will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Besides Varalaxmi, Ishan, veteran actors Prakash Raj and Harish Uthaman are also playing pivotal characters in the film