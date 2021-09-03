Varalaxmi's next titled 'Tatvamasi', a Pan-India film

Varalaxmi has signed a Pan-India film with writer turned director Ramana Gopisetti. Titled Tatvamasi. the makers say it’s a Sanskrit mantra from the Advaita tradition, typically translated as “I am that”.
The film will be simultaneously releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Besides Varalaxmi, Ishan, veteran actors Prakash Raj and Harish Uthaman are also playing pivotal characters in the film
Radhakrishna produces the movie under his RES Entertainment LLP banner while Sam CS is composing the music, Shyam K Naidu cranks the camera, Marthand K Venkatesh will be taking care of the cuts, and National Award-winning stunt director Peter Hein will be choreographing the action scenes.
Touted to be an action-adventure to be shot in various exotic locales in India, the shoot will begin soon.