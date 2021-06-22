Vardhan Puri pens a special wish for late grandfather Amrish Puri on 89th birth anniversary

For the unversed, Vardhan made his Bollywood debut as an actor with 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' in 2019.Remembering the legendary actor on Tuesday, Vardhan took to his Instagram Story and posted a cute picture of him kissing Amrish Puri's caricature of the latter's infamous character Mogambo from the movie 'Mr India'."Happy birthday, Dadu. We miss you," he captioned the post.Born on June 22, 1932, Amrish Puri is fondly remembered for his villainous roles -- especially Mogambo in 'Mr India'.'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla' and 'Nayak' are some of his other iconic movies. He died at the age of 72 after suffering from brain hemorrhage in December 2004. (ANI)