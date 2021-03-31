Vardhman Group funds treatment of poor at PGIMER

The group has been annually providing this amount to the hospital for several years in a row, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) With an intent to make quality healthcare services accessible to the underprivileged, the Vardhman Group has made a financial contribution of Rs 30 lakh to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

The amount is utilised for the treatment of patients having a below poverty line (BPL) card in the hospital's emergency care unit as also the OPD.

People with serious health concerns, including cancer, heart and kidney diseases, across North India visit PGIMER for quality treatment and healthcare support.

The cheque was handed over to the hospital management in the presence of Jagat Ram, PGMIER Director, among others.

The management of PGIMER acknowledged the efforts of the Vardhman Group saying that the organisation has been doing appreciable work for social welfare.

The sum provided to the PGIMER at present will be utilised for the treatment of patients belonging to the economically weak backgrounds who cannot afford the treatment.

