'Variyamkunnan' writer announces a book on the historical figure

Many came in support of the project while a certain section believed that the makers are trying to glorify a controversial figure from Kerala history.

Ever since the project Variyamkunnan was announced, which was based on the life of Variamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji, there were so many controversies and debates happening.

Following the controversies, director Aashiq Abu and the lead actor Prithviraj decided to opt-out of the project.

Varimakunnath Kunjahammad Haji fought against the British and set up a parallel government in Malabar. He was shot dead by the British in 1922.

Now one of the writers of Variyamkunnan, Ramees Mohamed, has announced a biography on Varimakunnath Kunjahammad Haji titled Sulthan Variyamkunnan, which will release before the movie starts rolling.

The author has also announced that the real photograph of Variamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji will adorn the cover of the book.