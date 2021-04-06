Varun Dhawan and Natasha donate for Arunachal fire victims

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have donated Rs 1 lakh towards the relief of fire victims in Tirap and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The actor, who has been shooting in the state for his forthcoming film "Bhediya", handed the amount to Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang of Lower Subansiri district.