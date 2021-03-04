Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal CM

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot for their new horror comedy "Bhediya", along with the films unit.

Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate Affairs, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay.