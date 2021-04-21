Varun Dhawan: Lucky to shoot 'Bhediya' in the Covid-free town of Ziro

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday took to social media to express how challenging it has been to shoot for his upcoming film "Bhediya" amid the ongoing pandemic, though he feels lucky that the shoot happened in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, which is Covid-free.

"#bhediya. Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of @amarkaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a covid free town like ziro in #ARUNACHALPRADESH," he wrote as caption with photographs from the set of the film on Instagram, where he poses with director Amar Kaushik.

"Bhediya" reunites Varun with his "Dilwale" co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress recently informed in an Instagram post that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film in Ziro and also spoke about her friendship with Varun from back in the day when they worked in the 2015 film "Dilwale".

