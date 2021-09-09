Varun Dhawan makes special appearance in Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's song 'Vighnaharta'

The song's music video features Salman Khan and his co-star Aayush Sharma. Actor Varun Dhawan also makes a surprise appearance in the song.Unveiling the track, Salman, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account and wrote, "#ANTIM ki shuruaat BAPPA ke Aashirwad ke saath. #Vighnaharta Song Out Now."The music video opens with Varun delivering an energetic dance performance. It also gives us a sneak peek of Salman and Aayush's intense action scenes. The two even flaunted their chiselled bodies. This is the first time that Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space with each other.For the unversed, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. Mahesh Manjrekar has directed the film. (ANI)