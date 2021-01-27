Varun Dhawan overwhelmed with love post marriage to Natasha

"The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," he wrote.

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Just-married actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday tweeted his thanks to all, for their love and positivity shown towards him and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

Varun got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on Sunday. He opted for an intimate affair, rather than a big wedding owing to the ongoing pandemic. He got married in the presence of family members and close friends.

Since Sunday, the actor has been sharing various moments from the wedding on his Instagram.

He shared wedding pictures on social media, captioning the post: "Life long love just became official".

In his latest post, he has shared a picture of Natasha's mehendi ceremony where the actor can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.

--IANS

sug/vnc