Varun Dhawan pens note of thanks to Arunachal Pradesh CM after wrapping 'Bhediya' shoot

The makers and lead actors- Varun and Kriti Sanon announced the wrap up of their upcoming film 'Bhediya' on Saturday with a special motion poster on their social media accounts.Replying to their wrap up announcement, Pema Khandu- Arunachal Pradesh CM took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Looking forward to the release of upcoming #Bollywood film, #Bhediya shot almost entirely in #Arunachal. Thanks to the #TeamBhediya for your effort to promote the State, it's picturesque topography, culture and its talents."Extending his gratitude to the state for the hospitality it provided to the crew during the shoot, Varun replied to Pema by tweeting, "Was a pleasure shooting in beautiful #ArunachalPradesh. Once again thank u so much for the support and hospitality sir."Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhediya' starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal was completely shot during the pandemic and has finished a very tough schedule in record time.It was shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.'Bhediya', which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Varun will be essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf in the film.The story has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. (ANI)