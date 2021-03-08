Varun Dhawan: Real job will be done when we make our country safe for women

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) While it is okay to celebrate International Womens' Day by posting pictures on social media, respect for women can be actually shown by making our country a safer place for them, feels actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Instagram on Monday evening to share photographs with wife Natasha Dalal, his mother and sister-in-law. In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with wife Natasha climbing on his back.