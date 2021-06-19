Varun Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges fans to take the jab

The 34-year-old star shared the update on his Instagram account with two new pictures of himself clicked at the vaccination centre. The actor also thanked the doctors for their help and assistance.In the caption, Varun wrote, "#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors. Don't be a prick go get the prick."Varun donned a baby pink polo t-shirt and beige coloured trousers. In the first picture, he can be seen sitting as a medical officer vaccinates him, while the second picture features him posing at the vaccination centre.Apart from Varun, several Bollywood actors like Radhika Madan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Alaya F, Radhika Apte have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.On the work front, Varun was last seen in comedy-drama 'Coolie No. 1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan.He will next be seen in horror-drama 'Bhediya', co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor will also feature in Raj Mehta's 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'. The family entertainer also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajata Koli.On the personal front, Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a Hindu-Punjabi ceremony on January 24. The wedding function, which took place in Alibaug, was attended by the couple's family members and friends. (ANI)