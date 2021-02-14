Varun Dhawan shares adorable throwback picture on Valentine's Day

The 'Student of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a cute throwback picture of himself with his life partner.In the snap, the 'Badlapur' actor is seen dressed in a silver long jacket as he holds Natasha while the duo smilingly poses for the lens. The made for each other couple seems to cherish each other's company as they cherished their time together in an exotic location.Penning down a short and sweet note over the occasion, Dhawan wrote in the caption, "Everyday everywhere (red heart emoticon) and added a v ."With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 9 million likes with celebrity followers chiming into the comments section to the newlywed couple.Ayushmann Khurrana left a red heart emoticon, while Amy Jackson and Ganesh Acharya too left heart emoticons.On January 24, Varun and Natasha tied the knot at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort, in Alibaug, in attendance of family and close friends from the industry.The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. (ANI)