Varun Dhawan shares hilarious video amid 'Bhediya' shoot

The 'Student of The Year' actor took to Instagram and posted a video in which Dhawan unknowingly misses out on feeding a piece of cake to a little baby who was hoping to have a taste of the same.In the video, Varun is seen holding a piece of cake as he celebrated the birthday of a tiny tot, and as soon as he moves his hand closer to feed the cake, he unknowingly misses out on the adorable baby and feeds it to the little baby's father who is seen holding the baby in his lap.The video captures a zoom shot in which the baby is smilingly seen opening her mouth wide open as she hopes to get a bite of the piece of cake, to her dismay, her father gets a bite of the cake.Adding another humorous twist to the clip, Dhawan posted the video with the song 'Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Bewafa Tere Pyar Me' from Dev Anand starrer 1965 romantic drama 'Guide'.Dhawan captioned the video as, "Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I'm sorry" and added a teary-eyed emoticon.Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and more than 4.9 lakh fans liked the post.Farhan Akhtar left 3 heart emoticons, while Anushka Sharma fell in love with the little munchkin and wrote, " Ooooooo cutie" (and added laughing with teary eyes, heart-shaped eyes and red heart emoticons.Scores of fans left smiling with teary eyes emojis as they loved the rib-tickling video.'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. (ANI)