Varun Dhawan shares moments from Haldi ceremony

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) After a very private wedding the day before, actor Varun Dhawan on Monday shared glimpses of his Haldi ceremony on Instagram.

In one picture, Varun, smeared in haldi (turmeric), is seen flexing his muscles, with tinted glasses adding to the swag. In another image, Varun poses with the groom squad, who wear theme T-shirts that have names of various characters played by the actor printed onto them.