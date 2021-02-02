Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor voted kids icons

Badshah was named as the Best Rap Music star at the do. Sushant Singh Rajput's "Chhichhore" was named as "Favorite Bollywood Movie".

Varun won the Best Actor accolade, while Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress and

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have emerged as the favourite stars of children at the Kids Choice Awards.

This year, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 was held virtually owing to the ongoing Covid crisis. Nominees were selected through an online research to determine who entertained children the most during lockdown, and winners were selected through votes by the kids.

From the small screen, Surbhi Chandna won Favorite TV Actor (Female) for "Naagin" while it was a hat-trick for Dilip Joshi as Favorite TV Actor (Male). He won for his role in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", which was also named Favorite TV Show.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma emerged as the Favorite Instagram Personality, while "Muqabla" was declared as the Favourite Bollywood Movie Song, with Nora Fatehi being named Favorite Dancer.

"The success story and patronage received for this edition of the Kids Choice Awards through the sheer scale of votes stands testimony to our success in ensuring that we continue to celebrate kids, entertain and empower them," said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network at Viacom18.

