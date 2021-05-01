Varun Dhawan: We are in this together

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan shared an Instagram message with fans on Saturday, highlighting the need to donate for concentrators in hospitals amid the shortage of oxygen. In another post earlier in the day, the actor philosophised over an important thing we must keep in mind once the pandemic is over.

"If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air," he wrote in a message he poster earlier in the day.

He captioned the note as: "WE are in this together."

Later, he posted about donating money for oxygen concentrators in hospitals. He urged all fans to donate.

