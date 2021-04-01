Varun Dhawan wishes 'April Fool' with a vital tip: 'Eat your veggies'

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to dole out an important fitness mantra. He urged people to eat healthy in order to get a fabulous body like his.

The actor posted two shirtless pictures, flaunting washboard abs. He wrote: "APRIL fool Eat your veggies."

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.