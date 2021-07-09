Varun Dhawan's last day on 'Bhediya' set

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Friday to inform this was the last day of his shoot for the upcoming film "Bhediya".
Varun shared a monochrome picture on Instagram posing in front of a mirror with his back to the camera. The actor stands shirtless baring his washboard abs in the reflection.
"Last Day #bhediya," he wrote on the image.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year.
