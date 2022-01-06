Varun Jain: 'India's farms are kingdoms of knowledge'

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Varun Jain, who is currently seen as one of the leads playing the role of Chirag in 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' is delighted after spending time on a farm.

He says: "Agricultural land provides the public with more credits than just the food and fibre for sale in markets. Farmland also provides public environmental and social goods benefiting water and soil quality providing aesthetic beauty or strengthened identities for those who find cultural significance in farms. I enjoy visiting such farming places. It brings me immense peace and boosts my mood. The interaction with the land and nature is beautifully inspiring."