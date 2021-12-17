Varun Jain says he's happy to play a positive character at last

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Varun Jain, who plays the parallel lead role of Chirag Modi in the television show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', says he is happy to play a positive character after a long time.
He said: "I have earlier played grey and negative characters; now, when I am finally essaying a positive character, I'm literally enjoying the experience. As an actor, I always want to play different and challenging roles. I believe in growing, not doing the same thing time and again. So, I'm happy with my new onscreen image."
Varun is best-known for playing the role of Mohit in the popular television show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', but he revealed that once the show went off air, life was a struggle even though he had become quite famous.
"I have understood that a career in acting is actually a struggle. Once a show goes off air, an artiste has to struggle to get into another one. And once you have done a popular role, your greed doesn't allow you to essay a smaller role. We need a lot of patience to deal with such situations. Such situations teach us important life lessons."
--IANS
ila/srb