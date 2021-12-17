Varun Jain says he's happy to play a positive character at last

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Varun Jain, who plays the parallel lead role of Chirag Modi in the television show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', says he is happy to play a positive character after a long time.

He said: "I have earlier played grey and negative characters; now, when I am finally essaying a positive character, I'm literally enjoying the experience. As an actor, I always want to play different and challenging roles. I believe in growing, not doing the same thing time and again. So, I'm happy with my new onscreen image."