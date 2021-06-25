Varun Konidela says 'leg days' are 'lethal' if you want to stay fit

Varun shared a picture on Instagram that shows him doing weighted lunges. The actor is accompanied by a trainer, standing next to him.

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Konidela keeps sharing workout details on social media. On Friday, he shared an update about leg workouts in his latest post.

"Leg days are lethal! #dontskiplegday," Varun captioned the image.

This is not the first time Varun has shared details about his exercise regime and love for fitness. He keeps sharing glimpses from his gym for fans on social media.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun will also be seen in the sequel of the comedy "F2: Fun And Frustration". The film is titled "F3".

