Varun Konidela urges everyone to stay home

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, May 12th, 2021, 17:21:26hrs
Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Konidela posted on Instagram on Wednesday urging everyone to stay at home.

"Need of the hour is to stay at home. #stayhomestaysafe," Varun wrote alongside the image.

Varun's post comes in context of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 across the country and lockdown in Telangana, which starts tomorrow.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun will also be seen in the sequel of the comedy "F2: Fun And Frustration". The film is titled "F3".

--IANS

dc/vnc

