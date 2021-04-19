Varun Konidela's selfie is about his Monday mood

The actor posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen posing in basketball shorts and a vest. It seems he is seen sitting at the balcony.

Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Konidela expressed his Monday mood to fans with a selfie on social media.

Varun has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2".

The actor will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun will also be seen in the sequel of the comedy "F2: Fun And Frustration". The film is titled "F3".

