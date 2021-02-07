Varun posts video while going back home to his wife

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a love-filled post for his wife Natasha Dalal after wrapping up his shoot.

Varun posted a video on his Instagram Stories, where he is seen heading back home in his car after work.

He wrote: "Going (home emoji) to my wife".

Varun tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha last month.