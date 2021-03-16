Varun Sharma: Blessed I'm getting to work with creative minds in business

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 16th, 2021, 18:57:10hrs
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma has a string of films coming up, notably "Cirkus" and "Fukrey 3". His latest release, the horror-comedy "Roohi" is out, too, and the actor loves the fact that he is getting to work with several top creative minds in the business.

"I feel blessed that I am getting to work with some of the most creative minds in the business. I am shooting for Cirkus and I can promise that it's going to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride. Post that, I will start shooting for Fukrey 3, which I am very excited about," Varun said.

About "Fukrey 3", he added: "I cannot wait to get back to the sets of the film, the first part of which gave me so much. What also makes me happy is the love I have been getting for Roohi."

Varun is currently shooting for "Cirkus" directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh. In "Fukrey 3", he will revisit his much-loved character Choocha.

