Varun Sharma: Comedy is serious business

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) He has tickled the funny bone with his portrayals as the innocent Choocha in "Fukrey" and cute campus boy Sexa in "Chhichhore". Varun Sharma would tell you comedy is serious business and that people trying to make others laugh should not be taken lightly.

There has been a shift where actors who wear the hat of a funnyman in films are now taken seriously. How does Varun see this evolution? "Comedy is actually a very serious business. It is not easy, it is a tough thing to do. In our personal lives we have stopped making people laugh or making them smile, and I am getting a chance to do that in the film industry. For any actor, it is a blessing to do that," Varun told IANS.