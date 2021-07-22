Varun Sharma, Mrighdeep Lamba open up about title 'Chutzpah'

Revealing the reason behind the title, Mrighdeep said: "Initially, the show had an English title. When I narrated the script to Dinesh Vijan, he loved the narrative but we all wanted to have a catchy title.

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma and filmmaker Mrighdeep Lamba have revealed the reason behind their upcoming show title 'Chutzpah'.

"That's when I started thinking and out of nowhere 'Chutzpah' came to my mind. When I bounced it off immediately to my co-writer and Dinesh, I got a very positive response. The cast also liked the title," he added.

The filmmaker revealed that 'Chutzpah' is a Hebrew word and it means unexplained series of emotions and that's what the show is all about.

"There are certain behavioural patterns of the characters in the show which cannot be explained. Having an apt movie title is very important. For example, a few years back, 'Fukrey' was a very new word that was introduced to Bollywood. Similarly, Chutzpah is an interesting title and I am sure the viewers would be able to relate to it once they watch the show," Mrighdeep said.

Varun says the title fits perfectly.

He said: "The title 'Chutzpah' perfectly fits the show because it features a lot of craziness, wackiness and madness and shows to what extent can people go in their respective journey to seek validation. The quirkiness is very rightly captured in the title 'Chutzpah'."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, created by Mrighdeep, written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep,

'Chutzpah' is directed by Simarpreet Singh and it features Gen-X popular actors including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others.

'Chutzpah' will premiere on SonyLIV from July 23.

