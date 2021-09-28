Varun Sharma opens up about his meeting with cricket legend Brian Lara

Opening up about his meet with the cricket legend, Varun said, "They said legends are great for a reason. Brian Lara is so kind and warm. I was obviously excited to see him and he gauged that I have followed his work keenly. He was wonderful. We chatted about cricket and who's faring well this season. His experience and expertise made me realise a lot of keen things which I had overlooked. I hope to see him again through the next few days."Apart from Varun, comedian Zakir Khan is also a part of Disney+Hotstar's cricket session. (ANI)