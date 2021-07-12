Varun Sharma posts 'work from home' images from scenic hillside locale

In the picture post, Varun is seen posing with a laptop on a deck with the sun setting in the hillside. In one of the pictures, Varun looks at his laptop in amusement. The actor is dressed in a black hoodie T-shirt, rugged blue denim jeans, a red baseball cap and white shoes.

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma took to social media on Monday sharing 'work from home' pictures from a picturesque hillside location.

Varun was last seen in the film "Roohi" along with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

He will be make his digital debut with "Chutzpah" co-starring Manjot Singh and Elnaaz Norouzi, an scheduled to release in July.

--IANS

eka/vnc