Varun Sharma shares hilarious video to wish Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Whether his fans or his co-stars, Varun Dhawan surely knows how to keep everyone entertained around him and the new video posted by Varun Sharma is the proof.Taking to Instagram, Sharma posted a behind the shooting video of his and Dhawan's movie- 'Dilwale' together. The rib-tickling video shows the 'Badlapur' star jumping from a sofa on to Sharma who was seen sleeping on a bed at the moment.The hilarious facial expressions of Sharma who screamed out of pain left their fans in splits as they posted ROFL emoticons in the comments section."Happppyyyy Happpyyy B'day mere Bhaiiii @varundvn Loveeee you yaaar Paaaji. Have the most blessed year ahead!!," Sharma wrote in the caption.Both the stars shared the same screen space in the 2015 romantic drama 'Dilwale' that also starred Kriti Sanon, Kajol and megastar Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.Earlier in the day, the 'Main Tera Hero' actor received birthday wishes from several Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor to name a few.Meanwhile, on the work front Varun, who was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1', co-starring opposite Sara Ali Khan, recently completed shooting for the horror-comedy 'Bhediya' along with Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh.The movie, which is slated for release in cinemas on April 14, 2022, will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after they shared screen space in 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'.Apart from 'Bhediya', the actor will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)