Varun Sood on girlfriend Divya Agarwal in 'Cartel': I still get goosebumps

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Divya Agarwal, who is currently in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' plays Grissy, an assassin in the series 'Cartel' She donned multiple looks for the series. Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood, who had made an acting debut in 'Ragini MMS 2' spoke about her work in the series and how proud he is to watch her bloom.

"I think what Divya did in 'Cartel' was a dream role for a lot of actors out there," Varun said.

"She gave her best to each character and performed it to the fullest. Not only her prosthetic makeup but her body language to every character was perfect."

The show was released when Divya was locked inside the glass-walled house.

Talking about watching Divya, Varun shared: "Watching Divya on screen was an emotional moment for me."

Divya has donned six characters in the series.

When asked Varun if he had a favourite out of the lot, the actor thought about it and revealed: "Divya's every look was so different and real. I liked every time she changed her character. It was difficult for me to choose a favourite one, but if I had to pick one among them, it had to be the character disguised as an older man. I was in shock."

'Cartel' is streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

--IANS

ila/ksk/