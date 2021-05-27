Varun Tej to shoot with Hollywood action directors for 'Ghani'

Telugu actor Varun Tej will work with Hollywood action directors Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg in upcoming sports drama "Ghani", which casts him as a boxer.

"Seventy per cent of the shoot of 'Ghani' has been completed. The next schedule will commence once the second wave (of Covid) subsides. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences on Varun Tej and other major cast members will be canned," said producer Sidhu Mudda.

