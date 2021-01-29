Varun Tej’s Ghani locks release date: July 30

Telugu film producers are now confirming the release dates of all the under productions so that there would not be any clash with other movies. Due to COVID-19, the release plans have been affected. Now that the theatrical business is booming again, makers are announcing their release plans.
Varun Tej’s ‘Ghani’ has also locked its date as July 30. The boxing drama will hit the screens worldwide on July 30, 2021.
Directed by newcomer Kiran Korrapati, the film features Saiee Manjrekar as the heroine. Kannada superstar Upendra and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty are playing the crucial characters. Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda are producing it.
Varun Tej plays the role of a boxer.
