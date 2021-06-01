Vasanth Ravi's 'Rocky' to skip theatrical release?

A section of media has reported that Vasanth Ravi's Rocky directed by Arun Matheshwaran is all set to release on a leading OTT platform

Due to the pandemic, theaters are closed and no one in the industry has the clarity on when theatrical business would resume again. Producers of many films are now planning to release their films on OTT platforms.

When we asked sources say that a few offers have come but the producers are yet to take a final call.

Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures is holding the theatrical rights of the film.

Bharathiraja also plays a pivotal character in the film for which Darbuka Siva of Enai Nokki Paayum Thota fame is composing the music and Shreyaas Krishna has cranked the camera.

Rocky's director Arun Matheshwaran is also directing Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's Saani Kaayidham, he is also in talks to do a film with Dhanush.



