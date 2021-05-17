Vasanthabalan is out of danger, to be discharged soon

National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan who had COVID19 complications is out of danger and doctors shifted him out of ICU. The director took to his Facebook page to confirm that he is out of danger and will be discharged next week.
The actor thanked Lingusamy for personally meeting him at the hospital although doctors advised him to not enter into the COVID19 ward. Lingusamy wore a PPE kit and met Vasanthabalan.
In his post, Vasanthabalan also thanked his friends, family members, gurus, books, and literature for helping him during this health crisis.
On the work front, Vasanthabalan had finished GV Prakash's Jail and before the infection, he was shooting for his upcoming directorial film featuring Arjun Das, Dushara Vijayan, and Suresh Chakravarthy. The yet-untitled film is being produced by his own production house Urban Boyz Studios with his friends.